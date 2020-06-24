Petra Nemcova is quite a potent name in the social circle and the philanthropist within her should be proud of her procurement. The Czech model who continues to wear her generous hat filled with many amazing deeds is also a fashion force to reckon with. From cutesy mini dresses to awe-inspiring gowns from the house of Ralph & Russo, Petra has made a name for herself. A name that's known for her amazing fashion choices and style mantra that defines elegance. Celine Dion Birthday Special: From Solid Colours to Affinity for Metallic Gowns and Love for Prints, the 'Unison' Singer Prefers Having a Variety in her Apparel (View Pics).

Petra's charming wardrobe is loaded with some beautiful designs that would serve as appetisers for your eyes. On days when she isn't obsessing about her philanthropic work, she's busy strutting in style, visiting some couture labels who offer creations that are beyond stunning. While she continues to be a Zuhair Murad loyalist, Petra has also sizzled in designs by Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo. Nicole Kidman Birthday Special: A 'Bombshell' Whose List of Hobbies Includes Taking the Fashion World by Storm (View Pics).

As the former famous model gears up to cut her birthday cake, we look back at some of her best fashion moments. You can join us below.

In Atelier Versace

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Celia Kritharioti

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Celia Kritharioti

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Salvatore Ferragamo

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zuhair Murad

Petra Nemcova (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Petra's fashion sense has always been charming, just like her persona. She has never had any dull moment on the red carpet and continues to woo our hearts with her impeccable choices even today. For someone who was probably born to rule the red carpet, Petra has done a fine job in justifying and leaving behind her legacy. An icon like her deserves to be admired.

On a parting note, here's wishing Petra an eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday!

