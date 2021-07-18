Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her birthday on July 18 and the lady has no time for celebration for she's busy conquering the world currently. PCJ has certainly come a long way since her Miss World win and after wooing Bollywood, she's out there to rule over Hollywood. Besides being a phenomenal performer, Priyanka is also an ardent fashionista who has made her presence felt across different continents. A name that's now synonymous with power and confidence, Priyanka Chopra has inspired so many girls to make the impossible look possible. Yo or Hell No? Priyanka Chopra Jonas' White Fendi Dress at Wimbledon 2021.

Right from making a smashing debut at the Cannes film festival to making heads turn at the Oscars, Priyanka has given us umpteen opportunities to marvel at her chic choices. For someone who's obsessed with bold necklines, she has always made headlines with the brightest and boldest of outfits. Playing safe was never in her rule book and she has always attempted to go beyond the ordinary. A true Desi Girl at heart, PCJ, loves her ethnic wardrobe as much as she adores her modern creations. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Her 'Sona' Restaurant in New York And Her Bright Yellow Pants Have Our Attention (View Pics).

While the Quantico star is busy with her many ventures, let's go back in time and recall some of her best red carpet moments.

In Jacquemus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In Aeron

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In Dolce & Gabbana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In Pertegaz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In Ronald van der Kemp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In St John Knits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

In Rowen Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Besides focussing on her Hollywood career these days, Priyanka is also keen on establishing her base as a successful entrepreneur. After investing in the online dating platform, Bumble, Priyanka also opened her own restaurant in the heart of New York City and later turned her attention to owning her own haircare brand, Anomaly. Not to forget, she has her own production house that's eager to push regional content. Well, if this doesn't define 'powerful' to you, we don't know what will.

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).