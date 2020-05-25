Radhika Madan Is Channeling Her Inner Parisian Dreams Amid Lockdown in a Velvet Dress Worth Rs. 2900!

Radhika Madan in How When Wear dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Radhika Madan, the millennial who recently turned a year older is a certified style cynosure. She belongs to the rare breed of millennials who has a penchant to channel a chic vibe, irrespective of the style. Giving the homegrown labels a spin in addition to luxe international ones, Radhika delights! A stylist's delight, Radhika graduated from the small screen as Ishani on Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi to the silver screen as Champa Kumari aka Badki in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha. She followed it up the critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. This year saw her enter the big league with Angrezi Medium. Reigning in a promotional game that featured an array of vibes, Radhika upped it all with an equally fabulous beauty game. The ongoing national lockdown saw Radhika swap those seemingly endless PJ days to dress up and make us swoon! A velvet dress from the homegrown label, How When Wear looked brilliant on Radhika.

Radhika Madan - Parisian Chic

Radhika flaunted her svelte frame in a velvet dress featuring a cowl neck. The dress worth Rs. 2,900 was teamed with a pair of black thin-strapped heels, red-pink lips and wavy hair. For Radhika Madan, It Was a Chic Tee and Skirt Kinda Day for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

A Homi Adajania film, Angrezi Medium, a comedy-drama is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017) also featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film released on 20 March 2020. Radhika Madan will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles that was slated for a release this year in September.