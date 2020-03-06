Pink, Fringes and Cute, This Is How Radhika Madan Rolls for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

Radhika Madan for Angrezi Medium promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

This girl is on a roll! Post that big debut in Pataakha, Radhika Madan is all set to venture into the big league with Angrezi Medium. Sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika's off-screen promotional vibe is a far cry from her demure on-screen vibe of Tarika. Radhika Madan is on a promotional high for her upcoming release, Angrezi Medium. With fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, the duo have been intent on bringing back cute into the fashion circuit. Ringing in a range of vibes like edgy chic, quirky chic and cutesy with some homegrown labels as well as international ones, Radhika has played an apt muse. A recent promotional vibe saw her indulge in some fringes in pink with a mini dress from Madison.

Here is a closer look.

Radhika Madan - Cute as a Button

It was a pink fringed dress from Madison teamed with vinyl strappy sandals, statement earrings by Deepa Gurnani. A half updo and subtle glam completed her look. Radhika Madan Keeps It Slick, Sleek and Sassy With a Printed Dress for Angrezi Medium Promotions!

The Homi Adajania directed comedy-drama Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to Hindi Medium (2017). Featuring Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the film is set to be released on 20 March 2020. She will also be seen in Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love, a romantic drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh also featuring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty in lead roles, slated for a release this year in September.