Lovebirds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently tied the knot. The happy couple was seen together for the first time as husband and wife outside the ITC Grand South Goa, looking stunning in their wedding attire. Many Bollywood stars attended their extravagant destination wedding. The ceremony included an Anand karaj and seven pheras. Earlier, the couple shared enchanting wedding photos online. Now, they've made their first public appearance as a married couple. Watch the video below! Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Are Officially Married! Couple Shares FIRST Photos From Their Dreamy Goa Wedding!

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's First Public Appearance After Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

