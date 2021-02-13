TV's popular actress and former Bigg Boss contestant, Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday today. Besides her acting proficiency, the actress also makes headlines for her stunning appearances these days. She has certainly evolved post her BB stint and this newer version is slightly more confident and bolder than before. Today, she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to take the big plunge. While she's yet to announce her future outing, we take a look at some of her most remarkable appearances from the recent past. Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai, Kamya Punjabi and Others Call Abhinav Shukla’s Eviction From the Reality Show ‘Unfair’.

Rashami's style file is very much like hers. It isn't pretentious, is bold and simple at the same time. She likes being feisty in her choices and is game for anything unconventional. Her wardrobe is filled with some stunning pieces and she doesn't shy away from flaunting it. Her Instagram account is certainly filled with outfits that would make you envy her and we often find ourselves ogling at her one too many pictures. As the Uttaran actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings. Rashami Desai Buys A Range Rover, Shares Picture Of Her Swanky New Car On Instagram!

She Came, She Posed, She Slayed

Loving the Traditional Drape On Her

Vision in White

Is She a Modern-Age Barbie?

Traditional Muse

Hello Ms Sunshine

Bold in Black

Rashami Desai's good friend, Devoleena is currently inside the BB house and she's ensuring to lend her all the support that she can. Well, Desai has always been a great friend and we have seen it in the show. We hope the year ahead brings in tons of happiness and good luck to this pretty actress. Until then, let's keep cheering for her.

Happy Birthday, Rashami Desai!

