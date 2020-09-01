Television actress Rashami Desai is having the best time of her life. Why do we say this? As after being part of popular shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Naagin 4, the actress has definitely minted some moolah. Recently, the babe took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos of her new luxuries car. Yep, Rashami has bought a new four-wheeler and it's a black Range Rover sedan. An excited actress could not keep calm and also went for a spin in her new vehicle. She shared a picture of herself enjoying chai (tea) while sitting inside her new 'chariot.' Rashami Desai Ditches Her Mercedes Plan to Maintain Lockdown Lifestyle and It’s Quite a Practical Idea!

In the picture, Desai can be seen looking outside her car's window. The photo tells us that she went for a drive in her new luxuries car in monsoon. Indeed, we bet, fans of the actress would be the happiest for her this new achievement. And why not, as she has worked hard from quite a long time and so can definitely splurge on something extravagant. Rashami Desai Echoes Hina Khan's Sentiments, Reveals How TV Stars Are Looked Down Upon By Big Designers.

Check Out Rashami Desai's Post Below:

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Desai had expressed how she cutting her expense amid the pandemic and so was not keen on buying a car. She had said, " I have realised to be well planned during this pandemic. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house, even I wanted to buy a Mercedes, but I cancelled my plan. I understood at the end of the day, people know me because of my work and not because of what I have in life.”

Well, seems like finally, she is managing her finances well and that is the reason why the actress has bought a black Range Rover for herself. Congratulations Rashami Desai. keep rocking. Stay tuned!

