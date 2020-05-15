Rasika Dugal Etches the Journey of Passion With a Shot at Home Cover for Candy Magazine!

Rasika Dugal for Candy Magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful inside out, this multifaceted talented Delhi girl never ceases to amaze us. Whether it's her on-screen spontaneity or an off-screen affability, Rasika enthrals on all fronts. A career spanning 10 years that has seen her conquer and transition from the then-nascent digital domain to meatier roles in one-of-a-kind movies, Rasika is a thinking audience's delight. As lucid as it can get, Rasika blends in seamlessly into any given role and portrays it with the utmost earnest passion. Etching this journey of passion, Rasika turns into a cover girl for the Candy magazine this month. With no airs or whims or OTT shenanigans, Rasika channels her real home-self in this shot at the home cover. On the fashion front, Rasika compliments her rich filmography with a chic fashion game featuring homegrown labels and designers.

Taking a break from the cooking and cleaning regimen, Rasika attributes this cover that needed just a little light, enthusiasm and a phone. Shot by her husband Mukul Chadda, here is a closer look at Rasika's as-realistic-as-it-can-get magazine cover. Happy Birthday, Rasika Dugal! Here’s to Keeping Things Sartorial, Sophisticated and Always Chic, Cheers!

Rasika Dugal - Simple, Chic but Poignant

Rasika wears a simple sleeveless outfit and teams it with her perennial favourite kajal and some pink-tinted lipstick. Scrunched up hair and ample light up the look. A Suitable Boy Adaptation: Rasika Dugal, Namit Das Join Tabu, Ishaan Khatter’s BBC One Drama.

On the professional front, Rasika will be seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. The film was scheduled to be released on 10 April 2020 but has been postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. Another project in the pipeline for this brilliant actress is A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, and Ram Kapoor. The series follows the story of spirited university student Lata (played by Tanya Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951.