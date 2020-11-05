As one of the most popular faces of the small screen in addition to being the hottest and fittest, Rithvik Dhanjani is a hoot! He courted recognition with the role of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in Pavitra Rishta. With a slew of shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz and V Distraction to his credit, he also ventured into the OTT platform with two short films Jo Hum Chahein and Aftermath Mumbai in addition to the erotic drama XXX for ALTBalaji. On the fashion front, Rithvik has enlisted himself to the Dapper Boys Club of television whose carefully curated styles are always a delight. While men's fashion is often perceived to be nascent with staples ruling the roost and experimental styles being sparse, Rithvik strides in and enlists himself in the latter category. From quirky monochromes, bold hues to wild floral prints, Rithvik showcases how any and every style is right up to his alley. His style is aptly an extension of his personality - vibrant yet affable, confident yet consistent. His accompaniments include a smartly undercut hairstyle that's spiffed up on most occasions and a clean-cut beard. A signature style with a poignant vanity is how Rithvik has carefully crafted his goes to flit and flip styles with his stylist Saachi Vij. He turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his recent and brilliant style moments.

With a lean frame, a finer understanding of what works for his frame with respect to cuts, hues and fabrics, here's a closer look at how Rithvik embraces style eccentricity to the fullest. Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India: 'Champion' Rithvik Dhanjani Quits the Adventure Reality Show Midway Over Safety Concerns.

A longline white shirt, faux leather cropped pants, statement belt and a jacket were paired off with glossy black shoes, gelled up hair and signature vanity.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Anuj Madaan striped long shirt and a checkered coat and pants were paired off with sunnies, glossy black shoes and spiffed up hair.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Channelling a popsicle vibe with a white hoodie, ombre jacket and denim from Asics, Rithvik completed the look with white kicks and gelled back hair.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A white tee was layered with a floral jacket and matching shorts. He completed his look with white kicks, spiffed up hair.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Millionaire red black ethnic style was paired off with sunnies and embellished loafers.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Antar Agni monochrome look was layered with a grey shrug and paired off with Alberto Torresi black shoes.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A jacket by Bharat & Reshma, a shirt by Kanishk Mehta were teamed with striped pants were paired with combat boots by Alberto Toressi. Spiffed up hair and signature beard completed his look. After Super Dance, Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani to Co-Host Zee TV’s Special Show Salaam-E-Ishq.

Rithvik Dhanjani Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tapping on to varied vibes with a refreshing demeanour, Rithvik delights in every style and frame. Here's wishing the dapper, dandy and debonair man a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

