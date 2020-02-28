After Super Dance, Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani to Co-Host Zee TV’s Special Show Salaam-E-Ishq

Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani (Photo Credits: IANS)

Actors Paritosh Tripathi and Rithvik Dhanjani, who had earlier hosted the dance reality show Super Dancer, are teaming up again for another show. The two have now joined hands to host a special show titled Salaam-E-Ishq. "During the shoot, we both recalled our hosting memories. Before the shot, we used to read the script together and chit-chat. I missed working with him because we gel very well," said Paritosh, who rose to fame as TRP Mama in Super Dancer. Exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to Perform on B-Town Songs for ZEE TV’s Special Show Salaam-E-Ishq.

"In the show, the audience will experience something new, a very different version of Paritosh. It's a special show which will be aired on February 29 and March 1," he shared. While shooting for it, he got emotional too. Kushal Punjabi ‘Failed’ Their Relationship and Was a ‘Careless Father’, Says Wife Audrey Dolhen Days After TV Actor’s Death.

"The programming team played a friendship-based song ‘Tera yaar hu main', and Rithvik and I had to dance. I hugged him tightly. He is just like a brother from another mother," he said.