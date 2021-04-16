Sadie Sink or as we know her as Max from Stranger Things celebrates her birthday on April 16. This year she would mark her 19th birthday and celebrating the last of her teen life. While Stranger Things has got her enough fame and we even like her in the series, what we adore even more is how she presents herself on the red carpet. Her millennial fashion sense is always in sync with the occasion and she has a rather peculiar wardrobe that goes hand-in-hand with her bubbly persona. Stranger Things 3 Breaks Netflix Records, Becomes Most-Viewed Show in First Four Days of Release.

Sadie's red carpet appearances from her show premiere and other events have always impressed the fashion critics all over. She dresses her age and has a penchant for everything that's nice and cute enough. Being a girl in her teens, she certainly doesn't restrict herself to dresses and prefers a variety of silhouettes that are all equally charming. Sadie and her co-star, Millie Bobby Brown are definitely the next big thing in Hollywood and the girls are just getting started. As Sink gets ready to celebrate her big day today, here's admiring seven of her best outings so far. Keep scrolling. Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be 'A Lot Scarier', Confirms Joe Keery Aka Steve Harrington.

A Yellow Affair!

Can't Stop Rooting for Pink

Okay, That Cute Pink Sling is Slightly More Charming Than Her Dress

Poised and How!

A Disney Princess, Is She?

Classic Monochrome Look

Beauty in Black

Stranger Things is coming up with season four, the release date for which is still awaited. The shooting has been completed and the unit is working on its post-production. The series' first teaser gave us an insight into what we can expect from its new episodes. While we know the storyline is more matured this time, revolving around the kids and their teen emotions, it will also hold the usual element. Well, Sadie is most definitively returning and we can't wait to see her shine as Max.

But until then, let's keep cheering for this phenomenal teenager. Happy Birthday!

