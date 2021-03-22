Celebrity airport styles, chic ones are back, albeit a mask! Shraddha Kapoor enlisted her name to the travel chicness chart with her recent spotting. How would you elevate your basic casual black top- blue denim style? Simple! Don a checkered and embellished oversized jacket in a rich hue like red! Shraddha's Pero jacket reminds us again how statement pieces go a long way in serving different styles. Styled by her go-to stylist Namrata Deepak, the girl-next-door always carries an ace up her fashionable sleeve when it comes to contemporary fashion. As the new age Kapoor kid on the block, known for her petite frame, cute looks and a smile to boot, Shraddha with her fine fashion repertoire is intent on bringing cute back into the circuit but also can go smoking hot in a blink.

All along her many years in the industry, Shraddha has maintained a steady and chic tempo of all things modish with a beauty game to boot for all her films. Here's a closer look.

Shraddha Kapoor - Monochrome Musings

A black tank top paired with a pair of high waist denim was layered off with a red checkered longline jacket from Pero. A side braid, a bowler hat and mask completed her look. What, Wow! Did Shraddha Kapoor Splurge 3.45 Lacs on an Anita Dongre Lehenga?

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shraddha was seen in Street Dancer 3D, a dance drama and in Baaghi 3, an action thriller.

