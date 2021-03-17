Amitabh Bachchan's darling daughter and Bollywood's most respectable name, Shweta Bachchan celebrates her birthday today. A diva in herself, Shweta has managed to have an intimidating aura around her. She's poised, she's powerful and she's certainly a woman of substance. A mum to two gorgeous kids, Shweta has evolved through all these years and has also managed to try her hands at acting with her daddy dearest being by her side. Besides coming from B-town's most respectable family, Shweta also has an identity of being a fashionista that gels in with her charming persona. Koffee With Karan 6: Shweta Bachchan Nanda Reveals Why She Does Not Want Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda To Enter The Industry!

Blessed with the finest wardrobe that's a dream come true for any designer out there, Shweta surely knows how to carry herself with so much panache. Her sophisticated fashion attempts are always a delight to see and she's as good at nailing traditional designs as she's with modern ones. We have seen her pictures at various weddings and she's often spotted making appearances out and about in the city. While the silhouettes vary, the only thing that's constant is her attitude. As Shweta gets ready to celebrate her big birthday today, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings to date. Shweta Bachchan Poses with Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, See Pics.

Nailing Black on the Red Carpet

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple but Chic

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making Casual Look Desirable

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Perfect Saturday Night Party Outfit

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Go for Black!

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bandhej Saree Is Forever Favourite

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Traditional and Trendy at the Same Time

Shweta Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shweta has a tall and lean frame and that makes her the perfect muse for any designer. An Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla loyalist, she's known for picking their designs for almost every occasion. A true blue Bachchan at heart, Shweta is daddy's princess and mommy's little girl and that's seen from the way they admire her. An entrepreneur today, she has a successful list of clientele and hopes to expand her business further. On that note, here's wishing her tons of love and luck for all her future endeavours. Happy Birthday, Shweta Bachchan!

