While we eagerly await for Palak Tiwari to mark her Bollywood debut, she's keeping us occupied with her new stunning clicks on Instagram. Shweta Tiwari's darling daughter is the newest star kid on the block who's busy soaring grabbing our eyeballs with her hot pictures. A delight to your eyes, Palak Tiwari's pictures soon become a hot topic of discussion and for all the right reasons. After wooing our hearts in the past, Palak is back to stealing it with her new set of pictures in black. Palak Tiwari Birthday Special: 10 Tempting Pics Of The Sexy Starlet That Are Bound To Make You Crazy!

Palak took to her Instagram account to share pictures in an off-shoulder black dress. This gorgeous corset dress had white thread embroidery on its bust and a ruched design around its waist. It also had a daring thigh-high slit and Palak nailed it brilliantly. She kept her styling simple with contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, nude lips and heavy eye makeup. She completed her look with her hair styled in beach waves and ditched all the jewellery and opted for a delicate layered necklace only. Palak Tiwari Walks Out of Debut Movie Quickie, Mom Shweta Tiwari Reveals the Real Reason.

Palak Tiwari's New Clicks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak Tiwari's pictures have certainly set the temperature soaring and made us more eager to catch her on the big screen. The star kid will mark her debut in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. The movie is based on a true incident and is backed by Vivek Oberoi.

