Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is a huge star online. With (currently) 428k followers on her Instagram, the babe enjoys a tremendous love on social media. And with an aim to keep her fans happy, Palak often shares hot and sexy pictures of herself. On October 8, 2020, Palak turns a year older and what a better time to talk about her beauty. She turned 20 today and at such a young age garnering recognition is not a cakewalk. Well, ofcourse she has the Shweta Tiwari connection, but it'll not be wrong to say that it's her dedication and hardwork which has made her famous and how. Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares a Cute Work-Out Video!

On the occasion of her birthday, let us look at the top ten pictures from her Instagram profile which speaks volumes about the love she has for fashion, makeup and more. Be it her simple selfie or the girl all decked up, we are sure each photo of Palak will drive you crazy. So, without further ado, let us get started. Have a look. Rosie The Saffron Chapter: Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari to Play the Titular Role in Vivek Oberoi’s Horror-Thriller (View Poster).

First Things First, Grey Blazer Paired With Casuals Is A Must Have!

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

Well, Not You, But When The Sun Kisses Her!!!

View this post on Instagram ☄️ Shot by the sweetest :@sachin113photographer A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Jul 20, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

Never Let The Animal In You Die Kinda Post!

View this post on Instagram 🐆 A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on May 29, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Bombshell and We Ain't Kidding!

View this post on Instagram Watch out for the green sky A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Mar 26, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

She Indeed Looks Nothing Less Than An Aphrodite!!!

Black Never Fades!

View this post on Instagram Downtown love Shot by: @rushirajsshah Make up: @makeupbykhushikhivishra A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Oct 5, 2019 at 12:14am PDT

She's CUTE Too!

Fashionably RED Hot!!!

The Lacy Latex Pant Is LIT!

View this post on Instagram Shot by @sachin113photographer Makeup by: @makeupbyashokchandra A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on Feb 14, 2018 at 10:28pm PST

Last But Not The Least, Pretty and Carefree Palak!!

View this post on Instagram 🌞🌞 A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii) on May 18, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

For the unware, Palak is often tagged as the Indian Kylie Jenner by her fans, thanks to her kickass makeup skills. Must say, she is so photogenic that every angle is just perfect for her. Now we await for some birthday party pics on her Instagram. Wishing Palak, a happy 20th from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

