Sobhita Dhulipala Is Working Off That Monochrome Tres Chicness Fabulously in This Throwback Image!

Fashion Nirupama Chaudhary| Jun 13, 2020 04:01 PM IST
Sobhita Dhulipala for The Body promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The former Femina Miss India 2013 pageant who rose to fame with the Amazon Prime Original series, Made In Heaven is a delight and a certified style cynosure. Having debuted on the silver screen back in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0  this trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi exudes an exceptional on-screen vibe that reflects perfectly off-screen too. Sobhita aces and has mastered the subtle but tricky art of understanding form-flattering silhouettes, hues and fabrics. She teamed up with fashion stylist Meagan Concessio for the promotions of The Body back in December 2019. Giving the always trusty monochrome a worthy tap, Sobhita schooled us on how to notch it up.

Sobhita, with a lithe frame, deep-set eyes, striking features, lustrous locks, a chiselled jawline and luscious lips and an unmissable air of sophistication, ultra-glamour and minimalism all make up for heady elements in her arsenal. Here's a closer look at her style. Major: Sobhita Dhulipala Joins The Cast of Adivi Sesh's Film Based On Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Sobhita Dhulipala - Monochrome Chic

A white shirt was teamed with leather pants from the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger collection. Layered necklace, sunnies from Bodements, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her look. Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday Special: Stirring Up a Salient Storm With Her Modest Fashion Arsenal That’s a Masterclass in Owning an Impeccable Wardrobe!

Sobhita Dhulipala for The Body promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala for The Body promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sobhita was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. She will be seen in the Malayalam film, Kurup, in the bilingual Hindi and Telugu film Major and in Mani Ratnam's Tamil directorial, Ponniyin Selvan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

