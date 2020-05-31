Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday Special: Stirring Up a Salient Storm With Her Modest Fashion Arsenal That’s a Masterclass in Owning an Impeccable Wardrobe!

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala, the former Femina Miss India 2013 pageant is a delightful millennial to reckon with! While she debuted on the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), it was the Amazon Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019) that catapulted her to the realm of fame. A trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi, Sobhita's exceptional on-screen vibe was also evident in the recently released Bard of Blood on Netflix. On the fashion front, Sobhita's keen understanding of what flatters her frame the most is stemmed by her days of modelling. Sobhita has carved a niche with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. A lithe frame, deep-set gaze, striking features, lustrous locks, a chiselled jawline and luscious lips present a perfect contemporary context for Sobhita to be a muse. It is for these reasons and varied others on the professional front that Sobhita graces the covers of leading lifestyle magazines. Not only does this photogenic beauty seamlessly transform into the designer's muse and a stylist's delight but her faultless beauty adds on to the unmissable charm. As she turns a year older, we deep-dived into her Instagram feed to curate a fashion arsenal that extols her versatility and an adventurous fashion streak with varied fashion stylists to the T.

An on-screen exuberance translates well into a heady and melting pot of an arsenal that features a plethora of quirky styles garnished with sophistication, ultra-glamour and minimalism. Ahead, we rounded up some of her recent and finest fashion moments that you can gaze at, bookmark and emulate! Sobhita Dhulipala on Anurag Kashyap’s Segment in Netflix’s Ghost Stories: ‘It Has Got to Do More with the Horrors That Live Inside Us’.

The premiere of Ghost Stories saw Sobhita twirl in a Habutai silk Indo-western ensemble featuring a clustered pearl collar and beadwork by Mala and Kinnary. A low bun, subtle glam and metallic stilettos completed her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita took a dark floral velvet saree by Torani with jewellery from Tribe by Amrapali, Fizzy Goblet juttis, matching potli, a low flower-adorned bun and subtle glowy glam.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Mumbai Film Festival, Sobhita oozed six yards of pure elegance in a Raw Mango weave teamed with a golden striped blouse, jewellery by Amaris, gajra adorned low bun, glowy glam and Fizzy Goblet juttis.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yet another stunning saree vibe featuring a yellow Raw Mango creation teamed with a matching blouse, earrings, a low bun and subtle glam.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For GQ Man of The Year 2019 Awards, Sobhita suited up brilliantly teaming stripes with checks, breaking the print and print monotony with a solid hue featuring Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger. Christian Louboutin pumps, sleek hair and subtle nude glam upped her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The promotions of Bard of Blood saw Sobhita stun in a red dress by Self Portrait with black pumps by Christian Louboutin rounding out the look with subtle makeup and low bun with stray strands.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Promoting Ghost Stories, Sobhita took to a powder blue creation by Lovebirds Studio featuring a relaxed fit dress and a cape. Earrings from the Olio Stories, wavy hair and mauve tinted lips completed her look. Sobhita Dhulipala Roped In for Mahesh Babu’s ‘Major’, Based on 26/11 Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A round of promotions for Bard of Blood saw Sobhita channel a breezy vibe with a voluminous dress in white from Pero. Accessories from Line, wavy hair and subtle glam completed her floaty vibe.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Bard of Blood premiere saw Sobhita zing it up in a metallic sequin retro set from Lola by Suman. A metallic purse, bold glam of defined eyes, nude lips and a slick bun rounded out her infectious vibe.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A promotional round for Bard of Blood saw Sobhita stun in an ecru silk organza saree by Torani with a sleeveless blouse, statement necklace, subtle glowy makeup and slick hairdo. Made in Heaven Season 2: Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala Better Be Hinting at It with This Picture.

Sobhita Dhulipala Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita, with those sharp features channels a compelling vibe keeping us hooked, booked and cooked to her fashion adventures. Here's wishing Sobhita Dhulipala a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future!