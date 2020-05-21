Sobhita Dhulipala Takes a Sly Dig at 'Haters' Who Had Trolled Her During Cosmopolitan Magazine Shoot Controversy (View Pics)

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian actress, Sobhita Dhulipala definitely seems to be someone who forgives but does not forget! The actress has been constantly posting on social media with amazing pics. She even recently did a quarantine photo-shoot for the Cosmopolitan magazine on self-timer. However, this shoot ignited a controversy as some of the trolls and popular anonymous Instagram account, Diet Sabya thought she was 'lying' about it. However, the Made In Heaven actress clarified her stance instantly. Now, in her latest post, she brought up the topic in a subtle way, taking a sly dig at the 'haters.' Diet Sabya Calls Out Sobhita Dhulipala for Fake Self-Timer Cosmopolitan ‘Work From Home’ Photoshoot in Instagram Story, and Here’s What Actress Has to Say!.

She posted a two mirror selfies, looking extra gorgeous in trendy, comfy outfits. She paired a black oversized tee with grey trousers and matching sneakers setting up fashion goals. However, it is her caption that is even more attention-worthy. She wrote, "Photo clicked by neighbour. Now haters will come and say it’s untrue and I took it myself." Check it out below.

Sobhita Dhulipala

For the uninitiated, she was called out after a picture of her neighbour clicking her picture on terrace surfaced. This was after she informed that the entire shoot was done on self-timer. However, the actress later clarified that the pictures used by the publication were indeed clicked on self timer and the ones clicked by the neighbour were for her personal use.