Diet Sabya Calls Out Sobhita Dhulipala for Fake Self-Timer Cosmopolitan ‘Work From Home’ Photoshoot in Instagram Story, and Here’s What Actress Has to Say!

Sobhita Dhulipala Cosmopolitan Shoot (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Showbiz is fake and how! Proving this unsaid truth, again and again, is Bollywood's self-appointed vigilante Diet Sabya. Hours after we covered how Sobhita Dhulipala had changed the magazine cover game with the Work From Home Issue for Cosmopolitan India this month right here, Diet Sabya unmasked the Made In Heaven girl's hypocrisy. A first of its kind cover to be celebrated and created by the cover girl herself - Sobhita Dhulipala had the fashion circuit marvelling at the remotely shot image. Further, Sobhita made it look oh-so-real by scouting for locations at her home and premises for the so-called one-of-a-kind photoshoot, from the terrace, living room to downstairs in her apartment premises. Calling the self-timer of her smartphone her new best friend, little did Sobhita realise that she would be called out for her lies. Diet Sabya released an image showing a man clicking Sobhita' photoshoot image while up and about on the terrace of her apartment.

From what was deemed as yet another addition to the plethora of creativity and spontaneity amid the current quarantine circumstances, this cover just exposes how desperate times call for desperate measures to garner likes on social media. Sobhita Dhulipala Becomes Her Own Stylist, MUA and Photographer for This Unique 'Work From Issue' of Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Sobhita shared a picture from the home shot series on her Instagram handle. Here's a closer look.

Diet Sabya exposed the likes on his Instagram story in a three-part series. Here's a closer look.

Diet Sabya's Stories on Instagram (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sobhita took to Instagram to issue a clarification that read as follows,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad) on Apr 24, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

Sobhita catapulted to fame with the Amazon Prime Original series, Made In Heaven essaying the role of a wedding planner, Tara tackling the complexities of Indian weddings with her partner Karan, essayed by Arjun Mathur. With each episode tackling varied facets of human nature and greater social dynamics in Delhi, the series got a nod for a second season following rave reviews.