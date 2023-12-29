Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala is quite charismatic, isn't she? Known for her brilliant acting skills and oh-so-good looks, Sobhita is the new-age sensation, the girl of every man's dreams. With her stunning appearances at different events, Dhulipala makes everyone go green with envy. While her wardrobe is filled with all the statement pieces, her jewellery cabinet is equally fascinating with remarkable earring designs that will instantly win your heart. Sobhita likes her delicate designs and if you too are a sucker for such pretty pieces, her collection is a must-see for y'all. Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Fabulous in Neon Green Saree Styled With a Cape (See Pics).

From chunky ear studs to diamond danglers and pretty hoops, Sobhita's earring collection is filled with all the good designs that you can think of. While she loves her diamonds, just like any other girl out there, she's also a huge admirer of traditional designs in gold that look regal. One look at her jewellery collection and you will find yourself admiring all her pretty pieces for all the right reasons. Though the actress doesn't always pick a pretty pair to go with her outfit, but when she does, it's always a statement piece that your heart will end up desiring. On that note, let's check out a few of our favourite designs, shall we? ‘Kadak Chai and Garam Samosa,’ Sobhita Dhulipala Steps Out in Rajasthan To Explore the Street Food.

Such Pretty Danglers

For the Love of Colour

Delicate Loops

Stunning Design

A Statement Piece Indeed!

A Perfect Ear Stud

Diamonds are a Woman's Best Friend

So, which design are you really eyeing?

