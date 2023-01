Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is currently in Jodhpur, Rajasthan and is exploring every bit of the city.

From the freezing cold weather of the north to the kadak chai and garam samosa, everything about the city seems to have made Sobhita fall in love with the city.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself posing with a chai. In the caption, she wrote "Thand bhi lagi hai aur chai bhi peena hai .Tabiyat bhi kharaab hai aur samosa bhi khaana hai."

Sobhita is a true explorer at heart and always shares travel diaries of places she is going.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita recently started dubbing for 'Made in Heaven 2'.

Sobhita posted a picture of herself from the dubbing session and captioned it, "Thinking about the fact that you can't figure out what (insane) scene I'm dubbing for in Mih season 2."

Made in Heaven is a story of two wedding planners in Delhi, where tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of big fat Indian weddings revealing many secrets and lies. Produced by Excel Entertainment, the show is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and is written along with Alankrita Shrivastava. Akhtar, Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Prashant Nair served as directors for the nine episodes of the first season.

The show also stars Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.In addition to Made In Heaven 2, Shobita has multiple projects coming up in different stages of production, including the espionage thriller series The Night Manager, Ronnie Screwvala's Sitara, and a Hollywood project Monkey Man, directed by and starring Dev Patel. (ANI)

