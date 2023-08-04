Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The Made in Heaven 2 actor took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in a neon green saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Bollywood actor styled the saree with a matching cape. Sobhita accessorised the look with oxidised bangles and oxidised rings. She styled her hair in a sleek low bun. Her subtle makeup look with contoured cheeks and nude lipstick shade added a glam quotient to her style. Sobhita Dhulipala Stuns in Embellished Off-White Saree For Made in Heaven 2 Promotions (See Pics).

Check Sobhita Dhulipala's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

