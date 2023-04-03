Atomic Blonde actress Sofia Boutella celebrates her birthday on April 3. Besides being an actress, the Algerian-born is also a dancer and a model. And if we could add, she's also terrific with her red carpet choices. One look at Sofia's Instagram page and you're convinced she knows the art of red carpet styling and is always a name to look forward to. With some phenomenal fashion choices under her name, Boutella has been a favourite with fashion critics for quite some time now. Mackenzie Davis Birthday: 5 Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks of the Actress.

From a classic black evening gown to something more princessy in tulle, Sofia's choices are distinct and she never restricts herself to a particular style or even a colour palette. She likes being edgy some days and prefers looking charming like a girl next door on others. We have followed Sofia's styling for the past few years and it has only evolved with time and trends. There's never a dull moment in her closet and she's always looking for ways to win your heart with her signature chutzpah. To elaborate more on her phenomena red carpet appearances, let's take a look at some of her best ones. Camila Cabello Birthday: 7 Times She Dazzled on the Red Carpet Like No One Else!

Red Hot

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bewitching in Black

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beautiful in Black

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling it On

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Simple But Chic

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-day Princess

Sofia Boutella (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Sofia Boutella!

