Christmas is just a few days away and our Bollywood beauties are already busy celebrating it. While Katrina Kaif is our forever favourite Santa Claus (since she loves dressing in red), we are willing to hand over the top spot to one of these actresses. There was a time when neon green was in vogue and almost every other Bollywood name would be seen stepping out in this bright shade. Then we also had a time when orange was the new IT colour for the crowd. However, currently, the colour red is on everyone's wishlist and some of these B-town names are following it already. Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Winter Styling From Movies To Seek Inspiration From!

From Sonam Kapoor who made a desirable appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival recently to Kajol, who's promoting Salaam Venky in all-red outfits, the colour is definitely everywhere. Our beauties are busy flaunting this shade of love and we can't help but continue obsessing over it. In fact, we have curated a list of some of our favourite 'red looks' from recent soirees and it's only wise that we share it with y'all. So, go ahead and have a look at these 'red hot' looks from different nights. Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Other Actresses in Red Hot Pantsuits!

Jacqueline Fernandez

Pooja Hegde

Sonam Kapoor

Tamannaah

Kajol

Kriti Sanon

Now, if you were asked to choose, whose red look did you like the most? Think about it and drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

