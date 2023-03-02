White is the colour of the season and with summer approaching already, it's only wise that you start adding white-coloured outfits to your wardrobe. The colour is apt for the hot weather and if styled right, looks divine on anybody. This probably explains why so many of our beloved Bollywood celebrities are picking this pristine shade for their day looks in the city. From Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty and Alia Bhatt, white is definitely the go-to colour of our celebs and we have pictures to prove their obsession. Zee Cine Awards 2023: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon & Other Best Dressed Celebs From the Big Night!

While Sonam chose a white Anarkali paired with a contrasting black embroidered cape, Shilpa Shetty opted for a classic but sensuous pre-stitched saree drape with a handcrafted bralette. The colour, though may look boring at times, certainly adds a dash of elegance to any silhouette and design. If you are a connoisseur of white and love having its different shades in your wardrobe, we suggest you start taking some inspiration from these celebrity looks. From Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar, the list has all the good names and you surely won't be disappointed. So go ahead and have a look at some of the best white outfits from recent times. Sonam Kapoor's Best Airport Looks For Your Next Holiday!

Shilpa Shetty in Qbik

Bhumi Pednekar in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Sonam Kapoor in Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

Ananya Panday in Acler

Alia Bhatt in Torani

Aditi Rao Hydari in Jigar Mali

Manushi Chhillar in Ridhima Bhasin

So, whose look in white did you like the most?

