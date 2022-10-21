Srinidhi Shetty is the winner of Miss Supranational 2016 and it was after winning this pageant that she started to receive offers to act in films. The beauty made her acting debut alongside Kannada superstar Yash with the blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 1, in which she portrayed the character of Reena Desai. She then reprised her role in the sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. In 2022, she forayed into Kollywood with Vikram-starrer Cobra in which she played the character Bhavana Menon. Although Srinidhi has appeared in just a few films, she has left an impeccable impression on the side. 10 Pictures Of Srinidhi Shetty That Are Subtly Gorgeous!

Apart from proving her acting mettle in such a short span of time, Srinidhi Shetty is also known for her versatile style. The model-actress has made heads turned whenever she stepped out in ethnic ensembles. In fact, her ethnic wears are not just perfect for festive occasions and other social gatherings, but it also serves glam. On the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at the KGF actress’ pictures that serve glam.

Beauty In Blue

Perfect Festive Wear

Vision In White

Bold And Beautiful

Sheer Elegance

Desi Girl

Classy

Ain’t the KGF fame actress serving elegance and style? One definitely would not be able to take their eyes off from her. Here’s wishing Srinidhi Shetty a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

