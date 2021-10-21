Srinidhi Shetty, who celebrates her 29th birthday on October 21, had represented India at Miss Supranational 2016 and even won the title. The actress who hails from a Tuluva Bunt family has participated in various beauty pageants. After she was crowned as Miss Supranational 2016, Srinidhi started receiving offers to act in movies and her debut film was a major one. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 1, starring Yash in the lead. KGF Chapter 2: Prashanth Neel Shares Srinidhi Shetty’s Look As Reena On Her Birthday!

Srinidhi Shetty played the role of Reena Desai in the KGF: Chapter 1 and she would be reprising her role in KGF: Chapter 2. The actress would soon be making her debut in Tamil Cinema with the film Cobra in which she’d share screen space with Chiyaan Vikram. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens, but in the meantime, many can’t even take their eyes off her Instagram feed. Her profile is all about glitz and glamorous. Be it ethnic or western, Srinidhi’s pictures are subtly gorgeous. If you haven’t yet seen some of those pictures, you got to check it out right away!

BEAUTY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Twirls & Swirls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

That Infectious Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Floral Can't Go Wrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Pretty In Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Classy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Happiness Is Being Desi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Gorgeous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Memories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

She Is An Absolute Stunner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srinidhi Shetty 🌸 (@srinidhi_shetty)

Ain’t she looking stunning? We wish the stylish, charming Srinidhi Shetty a very happy birthday and many more amazing projects with the leading actors in the film industry.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).