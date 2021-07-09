Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is quite the 'golden girl' in her Friday post on Instagram. In a gorgeous picture she posted on social media, the afternoon golden glow falls on Suhana, as she holds a faraway look in her eyes. She is dressed in a fitted strappy top paired with faux leather pants, and has her lustrous locks open. Suhana Khan Birthday Special: Chic and Fuss-Free, Her Fashion Shenanigans Are Millennial Goals!

Suhana captioned the image with a couple of face emojis. Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, commented on the picture, saying: "Are u real." Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure As She Parties Hard in New York With Her Girl Gang (View Pics).

Suhana Khan Is Glowing in These Sun-Kissed Photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped two love emojis.

