Suhana Khan is giving major fashion goals and if you haven’t scrolled through her Insta profile, you got to check it out right away. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter is making heads turn with her chic avatars. From her selfies to partying pictures to family pics, be it any posts, the pictures shared by this star kid sets the internet on fire. The latest Insta upload by Suhana Khan is not only making netizens go gaga over it, but all are literally ‘obsessed’ with her winter fashion statement and that also includes her cousin Alia Chhiba. Suhana Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Latest Mirror Selfie And Mommy Gauri Khan’s BFFs Are All Hearts For It.

Both Alia Chibba and Suhana Khan have fabulous style statements. These sisters posts stunning pictures on social media platforms and netizens cannot take their eyes off them. Talking about the latest photographs posted by Suhana, she has slayed in a chic furry white co-ords. She has worn a white crop top and teamed it with a skirt. As usual, she has kept her makeup minimal and opted for a low-bun hairdo. Well, that smile simply completes that look with sheer perfection. Seeing this post, Suhana’s cousin dropped a comment that read, “Obsessed with thisssss”. Suhana Khan Demands Your Attention As She Posts a Refreshing Picture of Herself Dressed in a White Skirt!

Suhana Khan A Vision In White

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Even Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan’s bestie wrote, “are you for real?” Well, she is indeed looking drop dead gorgeous and one must say, Suhana has always been chic and sexy.

