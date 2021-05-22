Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan turns 21 today (May 22). The star kid might be low-key when it comes to public appearances, but she's always high when it comes to fashion. Thanks to social media, her fans can have a look at her style choices. It's been a while she has gone from private to public on the gram and boy we are damn impressed. Currently, she has 1.7 million followers on Insta and the moment she makes a post it's a hit. Suhana Khan Turns 21, Mom Gauri Khan Wishes Happy Birthday With a Glamorous Photo of Her Gorgeous Daughter on Instagram.

And so on the occasion of Suhana Khan's birthday today, we thought of celebrating the babe's wardrobe picks. What we've noticed is that the 21-year-old's fashion shenanigans are so millennial and fuss-free that they are satisfying to another level. In case, you looking for fashion tips, look no further, as the birthday girl is amazeballs in the style department. Here listing some of her most comfy and stylish outfits below. Suhana Khan Demands Your Attention As She Posts a Refreshing Picture of Herself Dressed in a White Skirt!

A Warm Co-ord Set in White... Must-Have!

Basics Are The Key To A Stylish Wardrobe!

A Sexy Looking Separates is a Girl's Best Friend!

She's Playing With Colours Here!

Suhana Giving You Tips On What To Wear This Summer!

Stunning Is The Word!

We Love This Flashy Suhana!

Serving Some Desi Glittery Realness!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best styles from Suhana Khan's Instagram account that every fashion sucker should bookmark ASAP. Meanwhile, although she has not yet made her Bollywood debut, in 2019, she was seen acting in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue. Coming back to her style, let such posts keep on coming gurl. Stay tuned!

