Sunny Leone is enjoying her Maldives vacation and the actress earlier sizzled in a blue bikini. Now she has treated fans with some more pics and this time she is slaying in a floral pink bikini and she poses alongside the beach wearing those stylish shades. Sunny Leone Is a Total Beach Babe in a Blue Patterned Bikini on Day 1 of Her Maldives Trip (View Pics).

Sunny Leone in Pink Floral Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 10:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).