Don't blame us but we are falling in love with Maheep Kapoor and the way she says shway shway! The popular star wife who marked her acting debut with Karan Johar's Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives is amping up her style quotient with every season. While she was slightly reserved in season 1, she was definitely more confident, wild and eccentric in season 2. We loved her black leather dress and her one too many tunics on the show that looked charming and easy to carry. Maheep Kapoor’s Picture Posing In A Printed Bikini From Her Dubai Vacay Is Just Too Hot To Handle!

For those wondering if Maheep was always this stylish, then let us tell you that yes, she was! She was planning to become an actress but destiny had some other plans. Post her wedding to Bollywood's then sensation, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep became a homemaker while trying out her luck in different businesses. But acting was always in her 'bhagya' as they say! With #FLOBW, she finally managed to come in front of the cameras and we are loving every bit of her. From the way she presents herself to her personal wardrobe and her camaraderie with her girl gang, this Kapoor lady is a treat to watch. Shanaya Kapoor Receives Heartfelt Wishes From Parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor as She Turns 22!

Of course, we are eyeing her outfits from the show but Maheep has always been on a roll when it comes to her fashion shenanigans. Think we are exaggerating? Check out some of her stylish pictures below.

Boss Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Elegance Personified

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

She Looks Hottest in Black

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Little Black Dress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Serving Some Glamour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Go Green!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

Yes, Black is Indeed Her Colour!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives hit Netflix on September 2, 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).