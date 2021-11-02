Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has turned 22 on Tuesday.Marking his daughter's birthday, Sanjay took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt wish for his firstborn. "Happy birthday my heart... always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you," he wrote alongside a video of Shanaya cutting her birthday cake. Shanaya Kapoor Is a Goofy ‘Imperfection’ in the Video Of Her Debut Ad (Watch).

Shanaya also received an adorable birthday wish from her mother Maheep Kapoor. Maheep went back in time and shared several pictures of Shanaya from her childhood days. "22..my heart & soul," she captioned the post. Shanaya Kapoor Roped In by Karan Johar for Dharma Cornerstone Agency, To Begin Her First Film in July 2021!

Shanaya is all set to make her big-screen debut with filmmaker Karan Johar's yet-to-be-titled film. Prior to exploring acting, Shanaya worked as an assistant director on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'.

