If you ask Google who's Tyra Banks, it will describe her in the best way possible. She's an American television personality, model, producer, businesswoman, actress, singer and also an author. And if her description doesn't intimidate you, then we don't know what will. One of the most popular names in Hollywood, Tyra has always been someone we look up to. Her red carpet attempts are often edgy but glamorous and admirable at the same time. Tyra Banks Wants the Word 'Smize' Added to Dictionary; Know the Meaning Here.

Ask us to sum up her fashion outings and we'd say she dresses to kill. A stunner born to rule your hearts, Tyra's terrific when it comes to her style statements and the more we admire them, the more intense they get. Tyra Banks is often associated with bold fashion but she manages to nail all her outings effectively. A fashionista who doesn't care if you praise or criticise her attempts, she believes in having her own nod of approval. As the celebrity host gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most gorgeous appearances. Tyra Banks Says She Is Teaching Her Son to Love All Body Types.

A Majenta Coloured Gown is Always a Great Choice!

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yellow Yellow, Oh-So-Hot-Fellow

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Channelling Her Inner Beyonce

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying All Day, Every Day

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glittering in Gold

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When in Doubt, Go for Black

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

'Cos Black is Always Right

Tyra Banks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tyra has and will always have our attention. She commands it rather. A powerful personality in herself, she's busy setting her own fashion trends while the rest of the world is busy following them. We hope the coming year brings in tons of love and success to her. Here's raising a toast to her amazing self. Happy Birthday, Tyra Banks!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).