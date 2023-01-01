One of Bollywood's most talented actresses, Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday on January 1. Balan who entered the acting industry with Ekta Kapoor's Hum Paanch eventually joined Bollywood with Parineeta and hasn't looked back ever since. Besides being a talented performer, Vidya is also a fashion connoisseur whose journey has been interesting if nothing else. After committing a few faux pas, she eventually managed to pick the good ones and is now on the right track. 'Jalsa' Promotions: Black is the Colour of the Season and Vidya Balan is Here to Prove It.

Vidya has her own personal sense of styling and that's nothing like any other B-towner. She loves encouraging Indian, homegrown brands and never misses a chance to flaunt their stunning designs. With the help of her team of stylists, Balan sets the ball rolling and her fashion shenanigans often end up winning out hearts these days. From pretty sarees to midi dresses, she may change her designs but will always end up looking fabulous. To get more insight into her style file, let's have a look at some of her best fashion moments. Vidya Balan Spins Neon Magic With Her Traditional Six Yards for 'Sherni' Promotions.

In Pero

In Shradha Agrawal

In Saundh

In Studio Medium

In Koai

In Faabiiana

In Swati Vijaivargie

Happy Birthday Vidya Balan!

