Vidya Balan who's actively promoting her new release, Sherni, these days is busy strutting in style while dropping some major style bomb on us. After wooing our hearts in midi dresses and pretty sarees, Vidya is back to claim her throne of being the reigning queen of drapes. Her team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures of her newest fashion outing and we're smitten. It's a rather simple choice but the choice of a motif on it makes it look distinct and apt for her Sherni promotions. Vidya Balan Takes Her 'Sherni' Promotions Quite Literally; Picks a Leopard Print Outfit For an Appearance (View Pics).

Vidya picked a stunning neon pink and green striped saree from the house of Torani for her interactions with the media. The saree had tiger motifs imprinted on it and it synced in well with 'Sherni'. She kept her styling simple with no major jewellery and just a pair of earrings to go with. With contoured cheeks, red lips, winged eyeliner and hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she was able to exude radiance. While the outfit was overall very simple, the choice of the tiger motif on it made it look funky. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Tie-n-Dye Dress For Sherni Promotions By Nupur Kanoi.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are a sucker for prints and love anything and everything funky, Vidya's #ootd will definitely strike a chord with you. But if you aren't one of those and prefer simplicity over everything else, you may disapprove of her choice. So, which category do you really fall into?

