Grahan actress Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her birthday on September 29. The popular Punjabi actress who has also worked down South in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema is a rising star ready to conquer these industries. The actress recently made headlines when she was rumoured to be one of the leads in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi - the project that's being backed by Netflix. While no official confirmation on the same is out yet, insiders insist the girl is already on board. Wamiqa Gabbi Reveals How Regional Cinema Paved Her Way to Bollywood!

Wamiqa hails from Chandigarh and is known for being a genuine and sincere performer. But that's not the only trait that we admire in her. One look at Gabbi's Instagram account and you are convinced that she likes keeping her pictures real and even raw at times. With those sensuous expressions and that minimal makeup look, she's successful in grabbing our eyeballs. And for those who don't follow her already, we suggest you hit the button already. Need some more persuasion? Well, check out some of the most charming pictures from her account below. Grahan Review: Zoya Hussain, Pavan Malhotra’s Web-Series Is an Affecting Recollection of the Horrors of 1984 Riots (LatestLY Exclusive).

From One of Her Promotional Events for Grahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Tie-n-Dye Never Disappoints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Keeping it Artistic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

As Charming as She Can Be

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Loving Her Minimal Makeup Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Those Sensuous Expressions are Hard to Ignore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Keeping it Raw and Real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

Wamiqa is already a popular name in the Punjabi cinema and she's making her way to Bollywood. Hopefully, the coming year will bring in tons of amazing offers and roles for her. Until then, let's keep cheering for the performer that she is. Happy Birthday, Wamiqa. Have a great one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).