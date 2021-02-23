Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain celebrates her birthday today and while she's waiting for her next Bollywood outing, let's grab the opportunity to discuss her sartorial style file. The pretty actress sure knows a way or two to strike a chord with fashion aficionados. Her styling is equal parts charming and alluring and we are often amazed by her choices. She doesn't hesitate from picking bolder designs and is usually game for anything that's charming and tempting. NTR 30: Warina Hussain Learning Telugu for Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Jr NTR.

One look at her Instagram account and you are convinced that Warina has a fine taste when it comes to fashion. She'd happily pick a t-shirt dress or something more ravishing from a designer label. While she barely had any opportunities to strut in style on the red carpet, her outings have yet managed to make us fall for her harder. As the pretty actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her most fashionable outings. Check out. Warina Hussain Deserves a Round of Applause for Her Effortless Styling for Loveyatri Promotions.

Red Carpet Shenanigans

Wow in Ethnic

Black is Always Right

The Denim Love

Anyone Else Drooling Over This?

The Shimmery Girl

Sundar and Susheel Kinda Look!

Post her stint in Loveyatri, Warina was also seen shaking her leg with Salman Khan in an item song for Dabangg 3. Her attempt was definitely loved by one and all and here's waiting for her future endeavours. Until then, let's keep admiring her style file for that's certainly brilliant! Happy Birthday, Warina, have a great one!

