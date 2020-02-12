Wendell Rodricks, Ace Fashion Designer Passes Away in Goa At The Age Of 59

Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

This comes as a piece of sad news, as ace fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks is no more between us. If reports are to be believed then one of India's most celebrated weaver breathed his last at the age of 59 in Goa. Not just a famous designer, Rodricks was known for his good deeds too. From being an activist for various social causes, environmentalist to standing tall for LGBTQ+ rights, the man was an inspiration to numerous. Also, in 2014, the government of India had bestowed upon him Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award. Designer Wendell Rodricks On Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Gown: If You Don't Have It, Don't Flaunt It (View Posts).

Family members of Wendell confirmed the shocking news to The Indian Express. While the reasons behind his sudden death is unknown, reportedly, Rodricks passed away at his Colvale residence in Goa on Wednesday. Born on May 28, 1960, he was known as a minimalist designer when it came to his couture. After hearing this news, many fans and admirers shared condolences for the deceased online.

Check Out Goa's Health Minister's Tweet Below:

Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished. We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf — VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020

Born in a Goan Catholic family, Wendell grew up in Mumbai. He was so passionate about fashion designing that he used his savings to study in Los Angeles and Paris. It was in 2017 when he brought to light and showcased his plus-size women collection at the Lakme Fashion Week and impressed one and all. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the same.