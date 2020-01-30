Designer Wendell Rodricks On Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Gown: If You Don't Have It, Don't Flaunt It (View Posts)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's Ralph and Russo couture is the latest talking point in the fashion world. She wore a white gown with a deep plunging neckline at the Grammys 2020 award ceremony and hell broke loose. While she looked stunning here, many criticized for the outfit which had a cut that ended up reaching till the navel. Although Piggy Chops did not react to it but actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi supported PeeCee. Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks earlier mocked her saying that her cut 'goes all the way from LA to Cuba' and got slammed for it. He has come up with another post in his defense now. Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Grammys 2020, a Torrid Love Affair With a Plunging Ivory Ralph & Russo Gown and Nick Jonas in Tow (View Pics).

In his long post, Wendell clarified that he is not body shaming but dress shaming. He also said that he believes that certain things should not be worn after a certain age.

The post reads as, "For all those that said some really nasty things about me body shaming, here is my retort. Did I say anything about her body? No. Many women did. I just said the dress was wrong for her despite it being couture. It was more dress shaming than body shaming. Stop this sermon from high and read the post before you speak."

He further writes, "There is an age to wear some clothes. Men with huge bellies should not wear tight T-shirts. Same with women who wear minis past a certain age. If you don’t have it, don’t flaunt it. I stopped wearing Bermudas as I have a few varicose veins. Don’t make every issue body shaming, sexist or whatever. Or you can be false and fake resorting to being politically correct and not be truthful. If you don’t like my posts unfriend me." Check out the posts below.

Wendell's Previous Post

Wendell's Clarification Post

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Post Supporting Priyanka

Well, although he did not body shame her, we are not sure about his take on wearing a certain outfit at a particular age. After all, no one is supposed to lay down the rules for anyone's choice of attires. When it comes to Priyanka, the global icon is well aware of the style and fashion elements. We wonder if the star will even react to such posts or will move on with her upcoming film announcements!