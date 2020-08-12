Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child and the same has been confirmed by the couple. They shared a joint statement with the media to announce her second pregnancy and we are already thrilled and excited for this next royal baby. Bebo did break all the stereotypes by successfully juggling between her professional and personal life and she's eager to repeat the history one more time. When we say about balancing her work life with her personal one, we are not just referring to her movies but also the secondary things like photoshoots that come along. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Here's a Throwback To Bebo's Gorgeous Maternity Style That Set The Fashion Bar Higher! (View Pics).

Remember Kareena's earlier photoshoot for Vogue India's July 2016 issue? The one where she held dumbells in her hand and posed for the magazine cover. For the ones who don't know, Bebo was actually pregnant while posing for those pictures and she recently revisited the same shoot by recalling how Tim was in her tummy then.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Vogue India and Filmfare

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Vogue India and Filmfare (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Kareena's new photoshoot, we obviously know for a fact that she was pregnant when Saif clicked her pictures amid lockdown. Now that confirmation has come from their side anyway, we know for a fact that she was pregnant and Kareena won't have to make this revelation, a couple of years later. Kareena Kapoor Khan is Pregnant Again! Did You Know the Actress Had Dropped a Hint About Her Second Pregnancy Way Back in 2018?

Work is always a priority for Bebo and there's no way she would compromise on that aspect. However, we have seen the way she adores her kid and how possessive she can get, so her babies will forever mean the world to her. Congratulations to this royal couple once again! We are super thrilled.

