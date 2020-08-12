Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely the woman of her words. There was a time in 2018 when she was asked about her plans for having a second child. The actress then had replied, "two years" later and bingo, she did what she said. The actress confirmed her second pregnancy with hubby Saif Ali Khan in 2020 and we are so happy for this lovely couple. Kareena's first child, Taimur was born in December 2016 and now that he's almost four years old, she's ready to embrace motherhood one more time.

Speaking about her interview in 2018, it was for trade analyst and TV show host Komal Nahta's talk show Starry Nights. The actress was asked, "When is the next one coming?" To which she had promptly said, "Two years more". Guess, she had a dropped a major hint about her second pregnancy way back in 2018 but no one took it seriously. The couple is excited to welcome their new baby and the announcement was interestingly made on Sara Ali Khan's birthday.

Check Out Her Reply

Coming to Kareena's projects and if they'll be affected in any way, she has Laal Singh Chaddha but she barely has any portions left to shoot. So that shouldn't be a problem. However, her first period drama, Takht by Karan Johar may take a back seat for now. The movie also starred Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles but the project is not expected to start rolling anytime soon. And now with Bebo's pregnancy, it's expected to get delayed further.

