When Alia Bhatt Wandered About in Beverly Hills Fashionably and Fabulously With Rs 60,000 Bag in Tow!

Alia Bhatt in Peter Pilotto and Wandler (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, our perennial #GirlCrush and favourite millennial is a cynosure for her exceptional cool-girl approved style play. If her on-screen versatility and exuberance have us marvelling, then she doesn’t hesitate one bit to maintain the tempo off-screen too. Her equation and shenanigans with beau Ranbir Kapoor keep us engaged as much as her fashion rompings. She takes her holiday style very seriously. Her last visit to the Beverly Hills saw her romping about with her fabulous fashion sense perfectly in sync with the ambience. While a multi-hued Peter Pilotto printed blouse and pants from the AW19 collection garnered attention, we loved the powder hued bag peeking back at us. The bag from the Dutch accessories brand, Wandler is worth $800 (approximately Rs 60,200).

Alia's style arsenal has an apparent sartorial influence on the millennial generation, courtesy a keen knack to spruce up the style quotient every now and then, making us swoon for more. Here's a quick recap of Alia Bhatt's holiday style. Alia Bhatt Looks Lovely in a Lilac Linen Mini Dress While Out With Her Girlies!

Alia Bhatt - Slay, Unwind, Repeat

A Peter Pilotto multi-hued printed ensemble featuring a blouse and relaxed fit pants were teamed with open-toed stilettos. The powder blue croc-effect bag from Wandler perfected the look further. Wavy side-swept hair and minimal makeup completed her look. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Happy Birthday, Alia Bhatt! Flirty, Comfy, Vintage, Trends and Classics – Your Cool Girl Energy Is Incredibly Infectious and How!

On the professional front, Alia has an interesting line of films. RRR, a Telugu period action drama directed by S. S. Rajamouli featuring N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn revolving around India's freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. Sadak 2, a sequel drama directed by Mahesh Bhatt to the 1991 film Sadak featuring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Brahmastra, the superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the madame of a brothel in Kamathipura.