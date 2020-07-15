Amyra Dastur! She delights and how! With a backing of films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu industries, she channels a rare sensuality with just the right amounts of sass. With her acting chops firmly in place, the Kaalakaandi actress never misses an opportunity to woo us with her versatile style servings. With the ongoing lockdown, Amyra has taken to schooling us on makeup, housebound styles and dance moves. As the face of the cosmetic brand, Sery, Amyra took to the gram to regale us with her bold avatar in all red. Styled by Aastha Sharma with glam helmed by Clover Wooton, Amyra's blazing bewitching look leaves us wowed. The right shade of red can elevate a girl's charm and confidence to conquer the world stands as the perfect backing for this shoot!

For the model turned actor, an innate understanding of what flatters her frame the best have seeped in well into her fashion arsenal thus rendering her to fit any stylist's mould perfectly. Here's a closer look at her photoshoot. Amyra Dastur Is Calling All the Pinkaholics With This Desi Barbie Look for FabLook Magazine Photoshoot!

Amyra Dastur - Ravishing In Red

A red satin gown with side cuts, a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit was teamed with ankle-high multi-hued boots, wavy hair and a brilliant glam of pouty red lips, highlighted cheekbones and defined eyebrows. When Amyra Dastur Fashioned Her Grandmother’s Gold Studs a La Vintage Charm to Her Resplendent Saree Vibe!

Amyra Dastur for Sery Cosmetics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glowing in red with an accompanying bold glam, Amyra's vibe is unmistakably rapturous and how!

On the professional front, Amyra will be seen in Oodi Oodi Uzhaikanum, a Tamil comedy film with Santhanam and in Kadhalai Thedi Nithya Nandha and in Pilfer Singh, the remake of the Telugu movie Raju Gadu.

