The Miss World 2025 grand finale is ongoing at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. While India’s Nandini Gupta couldn’t make it to the continental top 4, beauty queens from the Americas & Caribbean, Africa, Europe, Asia & Oceania graced the judges and audience with their beauty and intellect. Among the many rounds of competitions throughout the event, what always stood out was the question-and-answer segment. The graceful yet witty responses ensured the contestants displayed intelligence, thoughtfulness and charming presence on stage. Miss World 2025 winner is Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri and her winning answer to actor Sonu Sood's question at grand finale has taken over social media platforms.

During the Miss World 2025 grand finale question-and-answer round, Sonu Sood asked Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri, "What has this journey taught you about truth and personal responsibility in shaping how stories are told?" The answer to the question and her confidence won her the prestigious title. Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsri Wins Miss World 2025 Title and Crown, Miss India Nandini Gupta Ends Her Campaign With Top-20 Finish.

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri's Winning Answer Video

This is the second year in a row that India is hosting the Miss World competition. Last year, the highly publicized 71st edition of the pageant was held in Mumbai, where Krystyna Pyszková of the Czech Republic was crowned Miss World.

