Sara Ali Khan is busy draping herself in ethnic creations these days. After a stunning Manish Malhotra outfit in the previous week, the Simmba girl dazzled in a Mishru creation next. It was a floral embellished lehenga choli that made her look extremely resplendent. For those who love anything and everything floral, this one's the perfect outfit for you. It looks neither heavy nor too simple and is just right for any of your wedding functions. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Green Maxi Dress By Masaba Gupta.

Sara's styling was kept simple considering the heavily embellished outfit that she was wearing. With no heavy jewellery but just a delicate diamond necklace and earrings, she allowed her outfit to do all the talking. She opted for highlighted cheeks, pink lips and nude eye makeup to go with her attire and left her hair open in natural waves. She further accentuated her outfit with that charming smile of hers.

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are extremely smitten by her choice, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you equally impressed or think this is too gaudy for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Sheer Bodycon Dress By Naeem Khan.

Sara Ali Khan in Mishru - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is gaudy

Sara Ali Khan has had an amazing journey in Bollywood so far. After marking her debut with the much acclaimed, Kedarnath, she went on to romance Ranveer Singh in Simmba and then Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2. Next in line is The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal and Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).