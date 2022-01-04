Kajol recently appeared as a celebrity guest on Ranveer Singh's TV show, The Big Picture with Karan Johar. The Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham actress was in her real elements all along and should we say, she looked like a million bucks. Kajol has gotten a bit experimental these days with her sartorial choices and we have seen her dish some major outfit goals in the recent past. From decking up in traditional outfits for Durga Puja celebrations to going all chic with evening gowns, Kajol has amped up her style file and we are going gaga over it. Yo or Hell No? Alia Bhatt's Nude Coloured Ethnic Dress By Manish Malhotra.

Recently, Kajol picked a red hot gown from the house of Prabal Gurung for her appearance on The Big Picture. The outfit was further adorned with cold shoulders and had a thigh-high slit along. She further paired her look by opting for strappy heels and ditching all the jewellery and settling for a pair of delicate earrings only. Bronzed cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup and straightened hair completed her look further. Kajol's look was conceptualised by Aastha Sharma who kept it chic, smart and appealing for your eyes. Yo or Hell No? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Blingy Red Saree By Kresha Bajaj.

Kajol in Prabal Gurung

Kajol (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Ask us to rate her look and we'd give a 4/5. But while that's our take, what's your opinion on it? Was it impressive enough for your taste or did you find it too usual? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kajol in Prabal Gurung - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2022 05:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).