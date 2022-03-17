Kim Kardashian recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she discussed about her relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson with show’s host Ellen DeGeneres. She shared about making her relationship Instagram-official with the Saturday Night Live star. She stated, “I have the cutest pictures of us, and I want to be like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re so cute,’ but then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’” Kim Kardashian Shares A Series Of Pictures With Pete Davidson And Makes Her Relationship With Him Official On Instagram.

Watch Kim Kardashian Talking About Pete Davidson:

.@KimKardashian and Pete are Instagram official. And it’s a good thing because that brand of her name is not coming off. pic.twitter.com/d0h71U0bPa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 16, 2022

