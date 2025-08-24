Mumbai, August 24: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra has been eternally in love with cinema since childhood. On Sunday, Manish took to his Instagram, and shared a creative in which he spoke about his upcoming production, ‘Gustaakh Ishq’. The film marks his debut as a producer.

He wrote, “Since childhood, I've lived with a deep ishq for cinema, the magic of the stories, the glow of the big screen and the emotions that stay long after the credits roll. That love has shaped who I am, and today it gives me the greatest joy to share a dream come true”. Did Beyoncé Wear Custom Manish Malhotra Outfit With 10,000 Swarovski Crystals During Cowboy Carter Tour? Here’s the Truth Behind Pop Icon X Indian Designer Fashion Collab Claim.

He further mentioned, “This November 2025, my first film as a producer ‘Gustaakh Ishq’, pehle jaisa will release in theatres. A film born out of passion, poetry and a celebration of love in all its forms. This monday I will be sharing with you the very first glimpse into the poetic world of ‘Gustaakh Ishq’. This journey is special, personal and truly from the heart. It has always been my ishq since childhood with the movies”.

Manish Malhotra Announces Debut Production ‘ Gustaakh Ish q’

Manish has changed the grammar of costume design in movies, as he was one of the earliest in the business to give it a definitive shape and form. Fame and respect followed the standards set by him. He also crossed over to the international waters as he has designed the outfits for international celebrities as well. Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra Walks on High-Fashion Event Carpet, Melds Indian Craft With Global Fashion.

Recently, he took to social media to share his thoughts on designing custom outfits for Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour 2025. Expressing his excitement and pride, he described the experience as an unforgettable and iconic moment especially seeing Indian design take center stage at a global music and fashion celebration. Taking to his Instagram handle, he had shared photos and videos of American pop sensation Beyonce from the concert.

