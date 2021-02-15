Simplicity is better than elaborate embellishment; Sometimes something simple is better than something advanced or complicated. Model Monika Peja too believes in the concept of doing more with less. Looking at her Instagram one can surely say that the diva is a beauty with sartorial elegance.

Be it fashion, fitness, travel, or basic lifestyle tips, social media has become a guidebook for all Millennials. Known as one of the trending fashion influencers, Monika Peja knows exactly how to create stunning imagery with her impeccable fashion sense. She is the perfect example of fashion meets comfort While we are talking about inspiration and tips, the fashion industry is currently leading the trend. While her fashion sense is highly commendable, which makes her profile even more attractive is the mesmerizing travel diaries and glimpses from her constant trips to various countries. Till date, this french model has traveled to various countries like London, California, Spain, Italy, Paris, Germany, Austria, Canada, Michigan, Kosova, Albania and many others.

Despite leading an OTT life, Monika has opted for a very simple yet chic lifestyle which has got her a huge fanbase across the globe. Presently, Monika Peja is studying Law in Paris, France and is also a certified translator who is well versed with various languages like French, English, Spanish, Albanian, etc.